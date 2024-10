Biljetterna till Yles Tävling för ny musik gick genast åt – biljetter till generalrepetitionen släpps idag kl. 12

Finland’s Contest for New Music UMK to be held in Tampere at Nokia Arena on 8 February 2025 – record number of song entries submitted this year 1.10.2024 08:00:18 EEST | Tiedote

UMK fever will take over Tampere in early February 2025 when the Contest for New Music UMK arrives at Nokia Arena on Saturday 8 February. Finland’s largest music show will feature seven UMK finalists and performances by many of Finland’s top artists. Tickets for the UMK25 event will be available on Thursday 3 October at 9am EET.