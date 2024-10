Hyvä Ikä 2024 ja Fysioterapia & Kuntoutus 2024 -tapahtumat kiinnostivat kävijöitä

Pohjanmaa Expo events to be organised by Expomark Oy 5.9.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

As of the turn of the year, Expomark Oy will be responsible for organising the events of Pohjanmaa Expo. The trade fair brands, and their rights will remain under the ownership of Pohjanmaa Expo. This collaboration strengthens the economy of the Vaasa region and enables the development of trade fair events in the area.