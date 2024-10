Vallilassa Rautalammintie suljetaan osittain autoliikenteeltä kaivuutöiden vuoksi

Construction of the new Pitkäluodonkatu street will begin at Kruunuvuorenranta – the construction of a school progresses 2.10.2024 14:39:23 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki will start the construction of Pitkäluodonkatu in October. The street will be built in the current sandy field, where previously there have been oil port tanks. Building the street will progress the construction of a new school.