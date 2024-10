Kuvataiteilija Jonna Kinan videoteos Neljä veistosta viidessätoista osassa Salon taidemuseon Sivuraide-galleriassa 19.10.2024–5.1.2025

Salo Art Museum’s spring exhibitions at Veturitalli share a theme of human impact on nature 15.1.2024 14:15:52 EET | Press release

Invitation for media: Welcome to press conference for the upcoming exhibitions Fri 26th January 2024 at 10.00 a.m. at Salo Art Museum Veturitalli (Mariankatu 14). Photographer and architect Chen Jiagang and visual artist Nuutti Koskinen will be present at the event.