Hammaslääkäripäivien kansainvälinen keskiviikko tuo Suomeen maailmankuuluja luennoitsijoita

Helsinki Book Fair offers a record number of events, more than 30 international author guests 4.10.2024 17:23:06 EEST | Press release

The Helsinki Book Fair 24-27.10.2024 at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre offers programme on 17 stages. There will be two new stages – the Arabia stage, which focuses on craft and hobby literature, and the Busholmen stage for children’s literature in Swedish. In addition to the the star Finnish writers of 2024, more than 30 international guests will be appearing at the fair. “The unbelievable diversity of the programme is the strength of the Helsinki Book Fair,” says Programme Director Ville Blåfield.