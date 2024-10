Kempower tekee yhteistyötä Ecoline Groupin kanssa toimittaakseen sähköautojen pikalatausinfraa Turkkiin

Kempower supports EU-wide electrification with AFIR-compliant DC fast-charging solutions 8.10.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Leading DC fast-charging solutions provider Kempower is playing a key role in expanding Europe’s EV charging infrastructure to meet the requirements of the European Union’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR). This ambitious regulation aims to accelerate the deployment of charging stations across major transport corridors and urban areas, supporting the EU’s goal to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030.