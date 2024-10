Sponda ykkössijalle Euroopan vastuullisimpana kiinteistöyhtiönä omassa vertailuryhmässään GRESB Real Estate Assessment 2024 -vastuullisuusarvioinnissa

Sponda’s office development in Tikkurila is 100% pre-leased ahead of end of the year completion 6.6.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Sponda Ltd, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, has announced that that its 16,000 square metre new office development in Tikkurila, Vantaa at Lauri Korpisen katu 9 has been fully pre-leased, ahead of its completion at the end of the year. The building’s central location, close to Tikkurila train station, high standards of energy efficiency and the excellent local amenities, have proved attractive to tenants looking for a high quality office building. The latest tenant to sign up is the Urban Environment Department of the City of Vantaa.