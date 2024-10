Älylaitteiden hyötysovellukset ajavat suosiossa viihteen ohi

DNA still believes in freedom and responsibility – coming to the office is a choice, not an obligation 11.10.2024 07:59:52 EEST | Press release

At DNA, the work culture is built in such a way that employees want to come to the office. DNA's new headquarters, opened on August 1, 2024, in Ilmalanlinna, was designed in collaboration with the staff to serve this purpose and the results speak for themselves – the utilization rate of the headquarters has increased by 20%