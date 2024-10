Huijausviestejä liikkeellä OmaKannan nimissä – uusin huijaus uhkaa ulosotolla

Upcoming index adjustment of 1,0 per cent only applies to some Kela benefits – many benefits will stay at the 2024 level 14.10.2024 12:56:45 EEST | Press release

Kela has confirmed the value of the National Pensions Index as of 1 January 2025. An index adjustment of 1,0 per cent will be made as of the beginning of 2025, but only to some benefits. Other upcoming changes to social security may also have an impact on benefits.