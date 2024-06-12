Hefter receives the German Book Prize 2024 for “Hey guten Morgen, wie geht es dir?” (“Hey Good Morning, How Are You?)
Martina Hefter has won the 20th German Book Prize with her novel “Hey guten Morgen, wie geht es dir?” (Klett-Cotta).
Statement from the jury:
“The protagonist in Martina Hefter’s ‘Hey guten Morgen, wie geht es dir?’ (‘Hey Good Morning, How Are You?’) is in her mid-50s, leading a precarious life as a performance artist in Leipzig while caring for her husband, who has MS. On sleepless nights, she chats with a Nigerian lovescammer who’s after her money. Yet the question arises as to who is exploiting whom here – and what happens when, contrary to expectations, the boundaries between digital games and real affection become blurred. Navigating between melancholy and euphoria, and reflecting on trust and deception, the novel combines gruelling everyday life with mythological figures and cosmic dimensions in a fascinating way. Martina Hefter writes about all this in her intelligently choreographed novel, which exerts an attraction of its very own.”
The members of the jury for the German Book Prize 2024 are: jury spokesperson Natascha Freundel (rbb), Gerrit Bartels (Der Tagesspiegel), Magda Birkmann (independent literary mediator and bookseller), Torsten Hoffmann (University of Stuttgart), Marianna Lieder (independent critic), Regina Moths (“Literatur Moths” bookshop) and Klaus Nüchtern (Falter magazine).
The following novels were also shortlisted for the award:
Maren Kames: Hasenprosa (Suhrkamp Verlag, March 2024), Clemens Meyer: Die Projektoren (S. Fischer Verlag, August 2024), Ronya Othmann: Vierundsiebzig (Rowohlt Verlag, March 2024), Markus Thielemann: Von Norden rollt ein Donner (Verlag C.H.Beck, July 2024) and Iris Wolff: Lichtungen (Klett-Cotta, January 2024).
With the German Book Prize 2024, the Stiftung Buchkultur und Leseförderung des Börsenvereins des Deutschen Buchhandels (Foundation for Book Culture and the Promotion of Reading of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association) honours the best German-language novel of the year. Deutsche Bank Stiftung (Deutsche Bank Foundation) is the main sponsor of the German Book Prize, and Frankfurter Buchmesse and the city of Frankfurt am Main are also partners. The television network Deutsche Welle supports the German Book Prize in its media activities both at home and abroad.
A press photo of Martina Hefter will be available at approx. 8:30 p.m. at www.boersenverein.de/pressefotos.
Frankfurt am Main, 14 October 2024
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels e.V.
Thomas Koch, Head of Press and Public Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 69 1306-293, e-mail: t.koch@boev.de
Marie Böhlke, PR Manager
Tel. +49 (0) 69 1306-292, e-mail: boehlke@boev.de
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels e.V.
Christina Morina receives the German Non-Fiction Prize 2024 for her work “Tausend Aufbrüche”12.6.2024 09:25:21 EEST | Press release
Press release of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association The winner of the German Non-Fiction Prize 2024 is Christina Morina, for her work “Tausend Aufbrüche. Die Deutschen und ihre Demokratie seit den 1980er Jahren” (“A Thousand New Beginnings. Germans and Their Democracy Since the 1980s”) (Siedler Verlag). Statement from the jury: “There is a broad consensus that democracies around the world are in crisis. Yet the question of what it actually means to live democracy is often pushed into the background. Using sources that have received little attention to date, Christina Morina shows how a very different understanding of democracy developed in East and West Germany since the 1980s. Her methodically sophisticated and eye-opening contemporary historical analysis based on letters, petitions and leaflets gives a voice to citizens of East and West Germany. With this book, Morina offers surprising and necessary insights to spur current social debate. Her book risks a great deal, b
Tonio Schachinger receives the German Book Prize 2023 for “Echtzeitalter”17.10.2023 08:42:16 EEST | Press release
Tonio Schachinger has won the German Book Prize for his novel “Echtzeitalter” (“Realtimes”) (Rowohlt Verlag).
Press release of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association2.6.2023 10:21:11 EEST | Press release
Ewald Frie receives the German Non-Fiction Prize 2023 for his work “Ein Hof und elf Geschwister”
Kim de l’Horizon receives the German Book Prize 2022 for “Blutbuch” (“Blood Book”)18.10.2022 08:07:53 EEST | Press release
Kim de l’Horizon has won the German Book Prize 2022 for their novel “Blutbuch” (DuMont). Statement from the jury: “With tremendous creative energy, the non-binary narrator of Kim de l’Horizon’s novel ‘Blutbuch’ (‘Blood Book’) searches for a language of their own. What narratives exist for a body that eludes conventional notions of gender? The fixed point of the narrative is Kim’s own grandmother – ‘Großmeer’ (literally ‘great sea’) in Bernese German – in whose ocean Kim risked drowning as a child and which they now swim free of through writing. The form of the novel is in constant motion. Every linguistic attempt, from vivid scenes to passages of essay-like memoir, reveals an urgency and literary innovation that challenged and inspired the jury.” The members of the jury for the German Book Prize 2022 are: jury spokesperson Miriam Zeh (Deutschlandfunk Kultur), Erich Klein (independent critic, Vienna), Frank Menden (bookshop “stories! Die Buchhandlung”, Hamburg), Uli Ormanns (bookshop “A
Press release of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association31.5.2022 07:59:10 EEST | Press release
Stephan Malinowski wins the German Non-Fiction Prize 2022 for his book “Die Hohenzollern und die Nazis. Geschichte einer Kollaboration”