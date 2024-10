EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

New look for Bank of Finland’s websites 11.10.2024 11:20:00 EEST | News

The Bank of Finland website suomenpankki.fi is one of four websites that have been redesigned with a brand new look. The other sites are bofit.fi, rahamuseo.fi and talousosaamiskeskus.fi. The redesign gives the websites a consistent appearance and brings clearer content, a freshness and new artwork with a more human touch.