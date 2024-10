Kelan Uudenkaupungin palvelupisteen aukioloaika muuttuu

Kela to take into account only net winnings from gambling when determining social assistance 18.10.2024 09:05:00 EEST | Press release

Kela has updated the guidelines for how winnings from gambling should be handled when making decisions on social assistance. This is due to both changes in the gambling market and Kela’s own observations. If it seems like a customer has a gambling problem, Kela will either alert social services or help the customer seek help for their problem.