Ammatillisten oppilaitosten opettajat toivovat lisää tukea oppilaiden työssäoppimisjaksojen riskienarviointiin

The current state of rehabilitative psychotherapy was investigated − Finland’s system is exceptional 4.10.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Rehabilitative psychotherapy funded by the Finnish Social Insurance Institution (Kela) plays an important role in the treatment and rehabilitation of mental health disorders in Finland. A study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health explored the current state of rehabilitative psychotherapy and compared the system with other countries. Compared to other countries, the duration of rehabilitative psychotherapy in Finland is long, regardless of the type of therapy. Psychotherapy carried out separately from other health services is also an exception.