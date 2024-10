Aino Acktén huvilan korjaustyö jatkuu

Versatile apartments and greenery for Puotila - changed plans around metro station area based on resident feedback 18.10.2024 12:26:42 EEST | Press release

New construction is planned in the vicinity of Puotila metro station for about 1,000 residents. Based resident feedback, the planned area has been refined to be greener and more compatible with Puotila's general architectural look. The planning work started in 2020 has progressed to the zoning plan proposal, which will be on the agenda of the Urban Environment Committee on Tuesday, 22 October. The city's goal is to start building new homes as early as 2026.