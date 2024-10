Tove Janssonin Paratiisi on täynnä kauneutta ja elämäniloa

Reminder: Invitation for media: Tove Jansson – Paradise 21.10.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press invitation

HAM Helsinki Art Museum will open the exhibition Tove Jansson – Paradise on Friday, October 25, 2024. This comprehensive exhibition spans two floors and offers an unprecedented selection of Jansson's commissioned works for public venues. The exhibition celebrates 80 years of the Moomins, with the anniversary being highlighted during the media event.