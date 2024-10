Kulosaaren vanhan ostarin purkaminen mahdollista − tavoitteena on keskeisten palveluiden turvaaminen

Renovation of 110-year-old bridge begins in Jätkäsaari 22.10.2024 09:55:28 EEST | Press release

The old bridge on the Jätkäsaari isthmus is being renovated. Tram traffic and motor vehicles will be able to pass through the construction site during the renovation. Initially, the work will only affect the pedestrian and cyclist routes. Next year, the work will also have an impact on the roadway.