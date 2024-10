Maahanmuutto Suomeen on entistä sujuvampaa ja valvotumpaa

Contracts for additional places in reception centres not continued next year 23.10.2024 11:01:25 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service will make adjustments to the reception system to better meet the current demand. Capacity will be reduced by not continuing the contracts for additional places in the reception centres that were put out to tender in 2023–2024. In addition, the number of rental flats provided by the Oulu reception centre will be reduced.