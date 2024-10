Sweco suunnittelee Tampereelle Ren-Gasin uusiutuvan e-metaanin tuotantolaitoksen

Sweco's climate targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) 25.10.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Sweco has received the validation and approval of its near-term emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The climate targets cover emissions across the company’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 and are consistent with the goals of the UN Paris Agreement.