Hankenille uusi hallitus

Sweden’s UN Ambassador and corporate leaders among Hanken’s Honorary Doctors 23.10.2024 11:06:24 EEST | Press release

Hanken School of Economics will confer 60 doctoral degrees and nine honorary doctorates in connection with the solemn conferment of doctoral degrees on Friday 1 November 2024. The honorary doctors can be interviewed in connection with an event held at Hanken on 31 October 2024.