Itämeren seurantamatkat: Pohjien happitilanne heikko pohjoisella Itämerellä ja Suomenlahden ulapalla

Baltic Sea monitoring cruises: Poor oxygen conditions in the northern Baltic Sea and the open Gulf of Finland 30.10.2024

The Finnish Environment Institute’s (Syke) marine research vessel Aranda and the coastal monitoring vessel have returned from their late summer monitoring cruises. The oxygen situation in the deep waters of the open Gulf of Finland remains poor, and the seabeds are generally dead at depths over 60 meters. The influx of saline water at the end of last year was not sufficient to improve the oxygen conditions in the deep waters of the main basin. The state of the Bothnian Bay is still better than the southern sea areas. However, its phosphorus content has increased, and the oxygen situation in the deep waters of the Bothnian Sea has deteriorated. The eutrophication of the southern coastal waters is generally at a moderate or poor level.