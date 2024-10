Yamarin julkistaa uuden 10-metrisen lippulaivamallinsa vuonna 2025

Nordic Yamarin boat collection lands at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 25.10.2023 16:28:59 EEST | Press release

Yamarin Boats and Florida-based York Road Marine present a sleek fleet of three modern Nordic day cruisers from 22 to 29 ft at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Yamarin boats have been on the market in Europe for over 50 years and are known for their timeless design and excellent handling characteristics. Yamarin is part of the Yamaha Motor Group.