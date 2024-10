Vaasan yliopistolle runsaat 29 miljoonaa euroa strategiarahoitusta

Towards zero-emissions by fuel-flexible technologies – New Finnish consortium brings cleaner solutions to marine and off-road transport 21.10.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Flexible Clean Propulsion Technologies (Flex-CPT) project consortium, led by the University of Vaasa, aims to develop innovative, clean, and flexible solutions for maritime transport and off-road machinery. The goal is to reduce dependency on single fuel types, develop flexible hardware design, smart combustion control, efficient thermal management, and adaptive emission and hybrid energy management. These solutions will make it possible to use zero- and low-carbon fuels in the best way, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 100%. With the broad consortium of partners and budget of 18 million euros, this project will establish a realistic path for the Finnish powertrain industry towards carbon neutrality and shape the future of the marine and off-road sectors for decades to come.