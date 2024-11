Ennakkotiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 5.11.2024

Oodi Book Fest programme published – cooperation with Moomin Characters begins 29.10.2024 07:57:00 EET | Press release

Central Library Oodi brings light to November in Helsinki by inviting residents of all ages to the Book Fest on Saturday 23 November 2024. Held for the third time, the Book Fest will mark the start of Oodi’s cooperation with Moomin Characters. The Oodi author of the year award will be handed out at the Book Fest.