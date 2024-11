Kiinan talouskasvu hidastuu edelleen vuosina 2024–2026

Chinese economic growth expected to slow further in 2024–2026 4.11.2024 13:00:00 EET | Press release

The newest forecast from the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT) sees China’s economic growth on a slowing trend. Real GDP growth this year is expected to remain around 4 percent. Cyclical and structural factors should diminish growth to around 3½ percent next year and 3 percent in 2026. Uncertainty over China’s official reported figures has risen.