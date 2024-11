Kainuun ELY-keskus antoi perustellun päätelmän Suomussalmen talkkihankkeesta

The EIA report of the Suomussalmi talc project submitted to ELY center 28.6.2024 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Tulikivi Oyj's subsidiary Nordic Talc Oy has submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment report (EIA report) of the Suomussalmi talc reserves utilization project to the Centre for Economic Development, Transport, and the Environment of Kainuu (ELY center), which acts as the liaison authority, on June 27, 2024.