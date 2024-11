Ranskalainen urkumusiikki innosti etsimään luovuutta suomalaisessa jumalanpalveluksessa

New research: Language learning should be embodied and creative 23.10.2024 11:08:03 EEST | Press release

New research suggests that language learning should be based on embodied and artistic activities. Learning a language in a creative and functional way inspires and motivates people of all ages. The pedagogical approaches studied in the four-year ELLA research project bring new perspectives to issues such as early language learning, integration, and Finnish language learning for international students.