Kaupunki määräsi keskeyttämään työmaan Verkkosaaressa onnettomuuden vuoksi

The planning of Mariantunneli tunnel connecting bicycle traffic routes is progressing 7.11.2024 09:51:15 EET | Press release

The planning the old Maria Hospital area and Mariantunneli tunnel passing under Mechelininkatu has reached the general planning phase. The tunnel is a significant part of the Baana network. It will connect Länsibaana, which has been planned to extend to Kivenlahti in Espoo, to the Baana network of South Helsinki. The plan will proceed to political decision-making in January and will be open for comments until 25 November.