EMMA ja Saastamoisen säätiö avaavat uuden kansainvälisen kuraattoritutkimusohjelman

A celebration of textiles and materials: EMMA’s 2025 exhibitions have been announced! 8.10.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the coming year, EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art will celebrate the diversity of materials in art and design. The exhibitions will explore the use of textiles, as well as recycled and natural materials, while also shedding light on the creative processes involved. The innovative use of materials and their rich layers of meaning by visual artists will be explored through solo exhibitions of Karin Hellman and Antti Laitinen, as well as a group exhibition focused on the legacy of the Italian Arte Povera movement, with the spotlight on women artists. The role of textiles in both everyday life and artistic expression will be explored, including perspectives on printed fabrics and fashion.