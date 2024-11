Itsenäisyyspäivää juhlitaan Ylen kanavilla aamusta myöhäisiltaan

Blind Channel: After Dark Side – Documentary Series Follows the Band's World Conquest and Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes 11.11.2024 08:00:06 EET | Tiedote

The five-part Blind Channel: After Dark Side documentary series, will premiere December 16, 2024 on Finnish Broadcasting Company’s streaming service Yle Areena. The series, available with English subtitles, takes viewers behind the scenes of the band’s quest for international fame.