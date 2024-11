Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 12.11.2024

Renovation of Finlandia Hall now complete – the public will get to enjoy the more energy efficient and accessible building in January 2025 11.11.2024 14:34:59 EET | Press release

The nearly three-year renovation project of the Finlandia Hall has now been completed, and the building has been handed over to Finlandia Hall for installations and interior decoration. The protected premises have been updated to meet the demands of the modern day while honouring the past.