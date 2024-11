Sosiaaliturvaleikkaukset syventävät lapsiperheköyhyyttä - Hyvä joulumieli -keräys tuottaa iloa vähävaraisten perheiden jouluun

Social security cuts deepen poverty among families with children – Good Holiday Spirit collection brings joy to the holiday season of low-income families 14.11.2024 10:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Poverty among families with children is a major social problem in Finland. Around 130,000 children, or 13% of all children, live in low-income families. Cuts to social security have further exacerbated the plight of families in a vulnerable situation. Starting on 14 November, the Good Holiday Spirit collection, organised by the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare and the Finnish Red Cross, will bring joy to low-income families by distributing 18,000 food gift vouchers for Christmas.