Suomalaisyritykset esittelevät uusia veneilyalan innovaatioita METSTRADE-suurtapahtumassa Amsterdamissa

Finnboat takes over the responsibility of organizing the boat show in Naantali 7.11.2024 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The development of the Naantali Boat Show, which marks the start of the boating season in the Archipelago Sea each spring, is a collaborative effort between the entire boating industry and local stakeholders. The new organizing body for the boating event held in May is the Finnish Marine Industries Federation, Finnboat.