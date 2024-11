SKVL kertoo häirinnän todellisen tilanteen

SKVL housing market forecast: Sales of old homes will gradually pick up – no changes expected in prices – falling interest rates help – banks slow down a lot 24.9.2024 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

SKVL's local experts in housing sales have updated their forecasts for the rest of 2024. "Housing sales picked up by an average of about 1–3% compared to the previous quarter. In some localities and in the most demanded housing types, the pick-up may be slightly faster, but uncertainties in people's personal finances, such as so many co-operation negotiations, are still holding back the rapid growth," says Jussi Mannerberg, CEO of SKVL. "We expect housing prices to remain mainly at the current level during the autumn, with the exception of the smallest apartments in blocks of flats, older single-family houses and new buildings, where prices may continue to fall somewhat," he continues. "The slowness of the three largest banks, in particular, is currently the biggest problem for the practical realisation of housing transactions within the desired schedules," comments Mannerberg.