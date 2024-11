Supertietokone LUMI on johtava tekoälyalusta tutkimukseen ja innovointiin

Supercomputer LUMI and CSC play a major role in the production of climate simulations for the Destination Earth project 10.6.2024 10:05:00 EEST | Press release

The first version of the Destination Earth system will be launched on 10 June at an event which will take place at the LUMI data center in Kajaani, Finland. It is hosted by CSC – IT Center for Science as project partner. LUMI and CSC have played a significant role in the European Commission's remarkable initiative to create a digital twin of the Earth by the end of this decade.