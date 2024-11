Sininen hetki. Näyttely talven linnuista

Something familiar and something unfamiliar – Christmas in Porvoo Museum takes visitors to the 1700s 23.9.2024 09:59:27 EEST | Press release

In Porvoo Museum’s Holm House presents the Christmas preparations and festivities of an 18th century burgher family. As most of the usual Finnish Christmas traditions originate in the 19th century, familiar elements – such as a Christmas tree – are conspicuous by their absene in the home of a wealthy merchant of the 1700s.