Joet tulvivat Länsi- ja Etelä-Suomessa tällä viikolla

Policy Brief: Limiting sulphate load of wastewaters calls for environmental quality standards 7.11.2024 07:55:00 EET | Press release

The clean energy transition and the green transition are bringing mining and battery technology industries to Finland. As a result, sulphate discharges into inland waters and the Baltic Sea will increase. Sulphate also has beneficial effects in water bodies, and it is not currently classified as a harmful substance. However, a high local load may adversely affect aquatic organisms, especially in lakes with a naturally low sulphate concentration. In its new Policy Brief, the Finnish Environment Institute issues recommendations for reducing the harmful effects of the sulphate load in wastewaters.