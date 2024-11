Tiedote kasvun ja oppimisen lautakunnan nuorisoasiainjaoston kokouksesta 28.11.2024

Espoo to lease a block in Keilaniemi to AB Invest for the construction of a hotel and office building 28.11.2024 15:54:35 EET | Press release

The City of Espoo will lease a hotel, commercial and office block to AB Invest AS with a purchase option. The Norwegian company will construct a hotel and congress centre and an office building on the plot. The Business and Competitiveness Subcommittee of Espoo’s City Board will decide on leasing the plot at its meeting on Monday 2 December.