Helsinki Biennaali 2025 on kuvataiteen juhla maalla ja merellä

New public artworks in Vartiokylä and Oulunkylä bring joy and inspiration to children 25.11.2024 12:00:00 EET | Press release

Curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum and financed by the Percent for Art principle, two new public artworks have been installed in Helsinki’s educational institutions. Annu Vertanen has created the work An Expedition to the Worlds for Daycare Vaapukka in Vartiokylä, and Arja Kärkkäinen has made an artwork titled Moon Bearer for Oulunkylä Primary School.