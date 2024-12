Kelan Työnantajan asiointipalvelu on nyt Työnantajan päiväraha- ja korvauspalvelu

Get your Kela-related matters in order in time before Christmas - the holidays affect the payment of benefits 2.12.2024 10:01:02 EET | Press release

You should get your Kela-related matters sorted out in time, because the holidays around Christmas and New Year affect the opening hours of Kela’s customer service and the application times and the payment dates for benefits. Customers can conduct most of their Kela-related business in the OmaKela e-service.