Lähes 12 000 ukrainalaista on hakenut tilapäistä suojelua Suomesta tänä vuonna

Finnish Immigration Service establishes permanent posts 27.11.2024 14:05:05 EET | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service will establish approximately 300–400 permanent posts next year. This is due to the exceptional staff structure of the agency, with as much as half of the staff having a fixed-term public-service employment relationship. The establishment of these permanent posts will not increase the number of staff members. Instead, positions with tasks of a permanent nature will be made permanent and filled. At the same time, the agency is adjusting its operations and increasing its operational efficiency, since its operating expenses will be cut by approximately 13 per cent next year.