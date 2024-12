Paltamosta Kajaaniin klo 16.10 lähtevä linja-autovuoro jatkuu kesään 2026 asti (Kainuu)

The Enterprise Finland Telephone Service Continues to Support Entrepreneurs in the Future 2.12.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The 15-year-old national advisory service for entrepreneurs, employers, and those who are planning to start a business is available for service by phone and online. Customer feedback has been excellent over the years, and customers are appreciative of the speed, usefulness, and kindness of the service. The Enterprise Finland Telephone Service continues in 2025 as part of the KEHA Centre’s national business advisory services.