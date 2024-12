MUISTUTUSKUTSU MEDIALLE 10.12.2024 KLO 9.00: Työterveyslaitoksen Kunta10-tutkimustietoa isojen muutosten jäljiltä

The role of artificial intelligence in the green transition: solution or part of the problem? 27.11.2024 06:00:00 EET | Press release

Despite an AI boom in workplaces, the potential of artificial intelligence in relation to climate and environmental issues has received less attention. The use of artificial intelligence is also a double-edged sword, especially due to its own environmental impacts. A study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health examines the role of artificial intelligence as driver of change in both work life and the green transition.