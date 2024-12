Helsingin kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan ympäristö- ja lupajaoston päätökset 4.12.2024

Mannerheimintie construction site is progressing – working areas to be moved to the other side of the street on 13 December 4.12.2024 10:19:11 EET | Press release

The second phase of the Mannerheimintie renovation project has been underway since September, and the work is making good progress. Half of the new water pipes and sewers and 70% of the tram rails have already been installed. The working areas and driving lanes will change place on Friday, 13 December.