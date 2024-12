Tasavallan Presidentin kunniamerkit yliopettaja Lotta Saarikoskelle sekä MUOVAn va. johtaja Miia Lammille

Harriet Okumu-Nisula is VAMKs Alumnus of the Year 24.10.2024 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

Harriet Okumu-Nisula, who studied International Business at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences, has been named VAMK's Alumnus of the Year 2024. The announcement was made at VAMK's alumni event, which was held this year at the premises of VAMK's Key Partner, Ilkka.