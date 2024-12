Espoo-mitalin saajat 2024

"Conference Guests' Expectations Must Always Be Surpassed" – Aalto University Professor Risto Ilmoniemi Awarded as Espoo Ambassador 2024 3.12.2024 16:09:33 EET | Press release

Espoo has a new congress ambassador: Professor of Applied Physics Risto Ilmoniemi from Aalto University, named Espoo Ambassador 2024. This recognition highlights Professor Ilmoniemi's significant contributions to bringing and organising international scientific congresses and summer schools in Finland, Espoo, and abroad.