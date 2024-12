Muutoksia työmarkkinatukeen, liikkuvuusavustukseen ja työttömyystuen korotusosaan vuoden 2025 alussa

New opening hours for Kela’s Kamppi service point 9.12.2024 08:56:42 EET | Press release

The opening hours of Kela’s customer service point in Kamppi in Helsinki will change as of 11 December. The new opening hours are Monday to Friday 9.00–12.00, and the service is also available by appointment. Kela-related matters can also be handled by phone and online.