Toimeentulotukea voi saada jatkossa keliakiasta aiheutuviin ylimääräisiin ravintomenoihin – Tuki on tarkoitettu pienituloisille

Changes to labour market subsidy, commuting and relocation allowance and the increased rate of unemployment benefits as of the beginning of 2025 9.12.2024

Parliament has approved a number of cuts and other changes affecting labour market subsidy, commuting and relocation allowance, and the unemployment benefits paid during participation in employment-promoting services. The changes will take effect on 1 January 2025.