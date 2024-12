Velo Capitalin johtaja Sanna Gurevich-Weiss nimitetty Urban Partnersin osakkaaksi

Nrep sells Finnish urban logistics portfolio for €135 million 25.6.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Leading Nordic real estate investor Nrep is pleased to announce the disposal of a Finnish urban logistics portfolio to funds managed by Blackstone. The ‘Aktiivihallit Ky’ portfolio comprises 22 warehouse properties with a total leasable area of approximately 133,000 square metres. 80% of the properties are located in the Helsinki metropolitan area.