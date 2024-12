St1 laajentaa sähköautojen suurteholatausverkostoaan

Suomen Lantakaasu investing more than EUR 80 million in Kiuruvesi biogas plant project 11.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Suomen Lantakaasu Oy’s biogas plant to be constructed in Kiuruvesi, Finland will produce renewable liquefied biogas from cattle farm manure in Upper Savo and from other agricultural and food industry byproducts. The investment covers the construction of the biogas plant and the liquefaction unit. The preparatory groundwork phase has already been finalized and construction of the biogas plant will begin this winter. The plant will be completed in 2026.