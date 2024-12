Tarinoita Ylestä: “Tälle oli sydämissä kysyntää” – näin syntyi Ylen Tuntematon sotilas -lukumaraton

Finland’s Contest for New Music UMK 2025: Presenting the hosts SANNI and Jasmin Beloued 10.12.2024 08:00:23 EET | Tiedote

The hosts for this season’s Contest for New Music UMK, Finland’s biggest music show, are artist SANNI and Yle Youth News journalist Jasmin Beloued. UMK25 artists will be announced on Wednesday 8 January 2025 in a live broadcast, which can be viewed internationally with English commentary via Yle Areena streaming service.